HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 326,526 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 326,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in eBay by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in eBay by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in eBay by 41.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.86. 1,509,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

