HRT Financial LP Sells 98,346 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,346 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.5% of HRT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HRT Financial LP owned 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $31,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MBB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 228,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,538. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.29.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.