HRT Financial LP Sells 98,346 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,346 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.5% of HRT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HRT Financial LP owned 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $31,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 228,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,538. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

