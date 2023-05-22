HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,848,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Etsy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Etsy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Etsy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock worth $11,627,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.56. 1,298,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

