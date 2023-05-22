HRT Financial LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.21% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.34. 372,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,168. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $446.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.73 and a 200-day moving average of $420.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

