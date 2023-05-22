Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.21.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. 26,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,738. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,689,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

