ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

ICL stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.58. 555,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,662. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 975,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,302.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,568,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 1,456,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,653,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,056,000 after buying an additional 363,493 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

