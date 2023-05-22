ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.