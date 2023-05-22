IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.85

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 303632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

