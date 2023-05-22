IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.85

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 303632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

