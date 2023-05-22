IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $557,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.62. 89,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

