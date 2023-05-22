iExec RLC (RLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.74 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $115.86 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00005947 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,926.28 or 1.00037575 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.6048089 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $24,656,238.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

