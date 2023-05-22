Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Immersion in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Immersion Stock Down 0.3 %

Immersion stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,211. The stock has a market cap of $231.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.46. Immersion has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 88.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 54.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 22.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 11.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 87.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 424,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

