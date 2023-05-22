ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,958. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

