IndiGG (INDI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,553.47

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $48,553.47 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

