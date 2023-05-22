InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
InfuSystem Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $9.12 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%.
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.
