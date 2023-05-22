InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

InfuSystem Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $9.12 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

InfuSystem Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 497.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at $402,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.