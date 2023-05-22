ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 606,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,221. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.4101 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

