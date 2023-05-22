Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Lowered by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand accounts for 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after acquiring an additional 525,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 354,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,335. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.