Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $81.73. 13,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

