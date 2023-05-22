Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) CEO Purchases $97,000.00 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) CEO Zvika Netter purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,911.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CTV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. 1,196,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Innovid Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovid by 398.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,086 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovid by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,052,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,879 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovid by 406.1% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 630,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

