Insider Buying: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.53. 216,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CSSE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,433 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

