Insider Buying: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.53. 216,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on CSSE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
See Also
