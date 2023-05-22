Insider Buying: NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL – Get Rating) insider Anthony Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,744.97).

On Thursday, May 11th, Anthony Brown acquired 1,191 shares of NobleOak Life stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,215.26 ($1,486.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

NobleOak Life Limited manufactures and distributes life insurance products in Australia. The company offers term death, total and permanent disability, trauma, and income protection and business expenses insurance products. It sells its products through direct-to-market and alliance partners, as well as strategic partner channels.

