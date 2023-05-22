Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $9,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,139,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,380,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. 1,315,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,324. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth about $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

