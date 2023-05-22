Insider Selling: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,554.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $339,120.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $42.52. 22,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,471. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $348.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.