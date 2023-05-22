Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HMN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.65. 162,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -507.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

