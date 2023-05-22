Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.7 %
HMN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.65. 162,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $42.24.
Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -507.69%.
HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.
