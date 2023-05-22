Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells 32,525 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $834,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Radian Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Radian Group by 854.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

