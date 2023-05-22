Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells 62,417 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.84. 1,015,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.