Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,033,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,229,042 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $19.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. Insmed’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,928,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,770,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.