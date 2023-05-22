Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.8 %

IBP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.52. 53,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,283. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $5,795,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,023 shares of company stock worth $13,943,688. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

