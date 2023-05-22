inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.57 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $116.40 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,868.09 or 1.00036215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

