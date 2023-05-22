Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 5,235,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,180,039. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

