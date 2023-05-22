Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.06.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $41.69 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.