International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $54,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,409. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.