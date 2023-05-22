Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.20 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00018955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $15.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00053613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,814,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,311,104 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

