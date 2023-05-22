Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,586. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

Insider Activity

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.