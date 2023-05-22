Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.12. 456,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,245. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 852,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 448,462 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 516,423 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

