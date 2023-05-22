Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1502 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSJU traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.52. 1,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU – Get Rating) by 471.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

