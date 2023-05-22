Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.61. 7,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,929. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

