Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,793,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

