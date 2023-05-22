Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,547. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 94,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

