Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IHYF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

