Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,204,000 after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 538,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,044,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

QQQM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 271,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,734. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.