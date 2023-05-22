Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.84

Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 1321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

