Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.41. The company had a trading volume of 748,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,410. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

