Invesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,476 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 529% compared to the average daily volume of 1,347 put options.
Invesco Stock Performance
NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.97. 1,085,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,808. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Invesco Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
