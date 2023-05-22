Invesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,476 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 529% compared to the average daily volume of 1,347 put options.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.97. 1,085,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,808. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Several analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

