Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitae from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Invitae Price Performance

NYSE NVTA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The business had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,919 shares of company stock valued at $198,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 164.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae



Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

