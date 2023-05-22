IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.