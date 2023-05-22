iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $129.81. 56,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

