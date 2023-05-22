iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 432,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 432,927 shares.The stock last traded at $48.30 and had previously closed at $48.30.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 86,186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,144,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

