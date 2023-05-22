iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $97.56. 2,721,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,847,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

