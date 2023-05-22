iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.42

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.42 and last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 152526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

