iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.9% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,942,000 after buying an additional 293,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.86. The company had a trading volume of 166,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

